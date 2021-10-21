Mary Warburton-Boland
Mechanics Bank 439 Alvarado St., Monterey 242-2000, mechanicsbank.com
These days it’s not often that people have any opinion on their bankers, let alone a favorable one. But mention Mary Warburton-Boland’s name around these parts and you’ll hear nothing but high praise. Anybody can punch buttons on a calculator and tell you how your balance is doing but what readers love about Warburton-Boland is her friendly demeanor. Seeing her without a smile on her face happens less often than seeing Halley’s Comet. She makes her clients feel like they’re not just a number. Or if they are a number, it’s #1.