Mad Dogs & Englishmen
Ocean and Mission, Carmel, 250-7687 400 Cannery Row, Suite C (at Monterey Plaza Hotel), Monterey, 920-3197 maddogsenglishmen.com
Mad Dogs & Englishmen leads with humor and personality. For example, on a recent visit, the first item of merchandise spotted entering the shop is a T-shirt that reads, “Crappy bikes make baby Jesus cry.” Owner Martin Watson, meanwhile, is wearing a hat that says, “Pretty okay at bikes.” “We’re about personality, we’re about having a sense of humor,” Watson (the titular Englishman) says. This sense of humor, combined with the accommodating, boutique-style customer service, makes the shop a joy to visit. Oh and there are beautiful bikes (both for rent and for sale) as well.