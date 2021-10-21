Bookworks
667 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove 372-2242, bookworkspg.com
No matter if you are there to find books or just want to be around them, sipping coffee and reading your emails, Bookworks is your perfect spot. The coffee room is even more spacious than the cozy bookstore itself and includes oversized leather couches and a full coffeehouse menu. The selection of books is perfect, with a lot of new releases, just enough of Steinbeck and a solid children’s corner. Stuffed animals of Monterey County – dolphins, squirrels and turtle – sit above the shelves, watching and inviting gift shoppers to scoop them up.