Friends of the Marina Library Bookstore
190 Seaside Circle, Marina 883-7507, friendsofthemarinalibrary.org
It started as a bi-monthly pop-up event where Friends of the Marina Library volunteers sold donated books, CDs and DVDs. That became so popular that the nonprofit decided to open a permanent location in 2017, and its quickly become a readers’ favorite. Filled with treasures both old and new, this volunteer-based bookstore is worth a visit for any bibliophile looking for a classic book on the cheap, something totally random or that hard-to-find book you might just luck out on finding. Best of all, what you buy here goes back into the mission of supporting the Marina branch library.