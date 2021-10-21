CycleBar
26135 Carmel Rancho Blvd., Carmel 250-7336, cyclebar.com/location/carmel-rancho
Carmel Valley CycleBar opened in 2018 and has devoted fans in the area. CycleBar is a franchise built around the concept of indoor cycling that grew in popularity within the last 30 years. Its mission has been to create a fun and accessible experience for riders of all ages and fitness levels fueled with amazing music in a “state-of-the-art CycleTheatre and delivering concierge-level service and an exhilarating experience that goes far beyond a great cardio fitness workout.” CycleBar Carmel Valley promises more than a ride – it can be a journey of self-discovery.