Big Sur Canna-Botanicals
26352 Carmel Rancho Lane, Suite 100, Carmel 250-7756, bigsurcannabotanicals.com
Since opening in September 2017, Big Sur Canna-Botanicals saw its business triple in January, just a few months later, when recreational cannabis became legal in the state, and it’s been booming ever since. With an elegant showroom at the mouth of Carmel Valley, Canna-Botanicals marries style with the bohemian roots of Big Sur’s cannabis culture of the 1960s. But Jimmy Gibbs, a manager at the dispensary, says its popularity is rooted in something more fundamental: A stellar staff – “some of the best people I’ve ever worked with in my life,” Gibbs says – and a customer service culture that doesn’t push products, but tailors them to each customer’s individual needs.