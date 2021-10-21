BMW of Monterey
1 Geary Plaza, Seaside 920-0743, bmwmonterey.com
Some car manufacturers have been left in the lurch as the pandemic has choked supply chains, particularly with respect to the semiconductor chips that have become a critical component of all modern automobiles. So props to BMW, which has weathered that shortage better than most thanks to the relationships its team has built along that supply chain. Also, Weekly readers might be rewarding BMW for putting their best foot forward in the electric car market – it’s the future, in hopes that we have a better one. But most likely is that they love the service, and the cars.