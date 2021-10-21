Tom’s Monterey Auto
870 Abrego St., Monterey 372-5854, tomsauto.biz
For over 40 years, Tom’s Monterey Auto has made cars on the Peninsula go vroom. The secret, if you can call it that, is having a team that’s been together for over 20 years, that’s honest with customers about decisions on what to do (and whether to). That’s led to another key to the shop’s success: word of mouth. “We have customers who have been with us for basically three generations,” says Edgar Uda, manager of the shop. “We still have their grandkids and great-grandkids that come in.” That’s a hard-earned badge of trust.