El Estero Car Wash
590 Fremont St., Monterey 373-1801, elesterocarwash.com
El Estero Car Wash might just hold the record for the most Best Of wins. It’s the runaway favorite of Weekly readers, and with good reason. The staff are some of the most hardworking and friendly people around. They’re fast but thorough, turning out hundreds of shiny clean vehicles each day. The wait time is just right, long enough to browse the huge selection of greeting cards in the gift shop and pick out those birthday cards you keep forgetting to buy.