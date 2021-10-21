Two Girls from Carmel
626-4426, twogirlsfromcarmel.mobi
You left a mess last night. OK, a couple of nights. OK, a couple of weeks. Do you A) Use the last shred of your give-a-crap motivation and clean it up yourself; B) Move; or C) Call in professionals? Two Girls from Carmel knows how to make you feel better about your disarray. Whether it’s one time or you want to permanently outsource your weekly hate-to-do’s, they’ve got you. Vacuuming? Dishes? Toilets? Ew, David, check. And they won’t even judge that stain that may or may not be from eating a whole birthday cake in bed while crying over your life choices.