Monterey Computer & Smartphone Repair
1105 Del Monte Ave., Monterey 406-1712, montereycomputerrepair.com
This long-time Peninsula repair outlet has changed with the times and now they do it all. Competitive advantage here is killer customer service, appointments (if you want one), walk-ins (if you’d prefer), free diagnosis of what’s wrong, low-cost flat-rate pricing for most tech ailments, fast and reliable data recovery for those times when files seem to vanish in the clouds and a 30 – to 90-minute promise for most smartphone repairs. As the Information Age continues to pound us, it’s comforting to know that there’s a simpler, gentler place for all things screen.