Hayashi Wayland
1188 Padre Drive, Suite 101, Salinas, 759-6300 26915 Carmel Rancho Blvd., Suite 100, Carmel, 624-5333 415 Broadway St., King City, 385-5426 hw-cpa.com
Hayashi Wayland is celebrating its 45th anniversary in 2021, which is a lot of years of spreadsheets and profit and loss statements. Whether your financial needs are personal or business, the partners and staff at Hayashi Wayland are well prepared to help. Their services range from estate planning to traditional accounting, business valuation and consulting services. With three Monterey County locations (and a fourth in Paso Robles), Hayashi Wayland has got you covered.