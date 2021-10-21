Aquarius Dive Shop
2040 Del Monte Ave., Monterey 375-1933, aquariusdivers.com
Picture this: One-hundred (or is it 200?) roadies rolling with you, uninvited but welcome, deeply curious and completely charismatic – only they’re not exactly rolling. They’re swimming and swooping through the viewscape of your facemask and making for one of the most rockstar dive adventures of your life. So it goes with Aquarius, a welcoming spot for visitors and locals alike, many who train there and sign up for the dive club as a result, which translates to free air fills on your tank and opportunities for some epic local dives. The club also makes an expensive sport easier on your bank account, via a $45 annual membership fee that pays for itself as quickly as the sea lions change direction.