Dr. Rebecca Abundis
SVMC Primecare Monterey 5 Lower Ragsdale Drive, Suite 100, Monterey 624-7070
Your body is a finely tuned machine. Dr. Abundis knows that health is more than just pills aimed at adjusting numbers on a chart. Her strength lies in her ability to care for bodies inside and out. Her background in internal medicine helps her to get under the hood and take a look around while her osteopathic experience means she can navigate a whole-body approach to provide you with the very best care possible.