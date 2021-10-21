Vapor Cleaners
1193 10th St., Suite H, Monterey 375-5221, vaporcleanersmonterey.com
Duke Quinones is no stranger to winning readers’ choice awards. As the third-generation owner of Vapor Sudden Service Cleaners, Duke’s lobby looks like a readers’ choice hall of fame with over a dozen Weekly Best Of awards adorning the walls. In business for nearly a century, Vapor is a model of quality, service, and consistency in the dry cleaning business. Using 100-percent environmentally friendly solvents that meet Green-Earth Cleaning certification, Vapor provides its customers with a safe and gentle wash that is sure to leave no odor. Vapor offers a variety of services including laundry and dry cleaning, as well as alterations, restorations and repairs.