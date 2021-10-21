Eco Carmel
7th and San Carlos, Carmel 624-1222, ecocarmel.com
Eco Carmel is a next-generation general store that offers healthier and guilt-free solutions to goods widely available on the market. From towels to candles to toys to paint, quality is a key word here. The store cares about people too, and checks the origins of each product it sells. That extends to staff as well – including the cuddly attraction named Hudson, the owner’s dog. At the moment, the store accepts in-person visits by appointment and online orders. (Remember, safety is key.) A huge selection of kitchen, garden, baby and pet products remains available for delivery.