Mike Bruno Electric
720 Dias St., Sand City 375-9643
What’s another name for an electrical apprentice? A shock absorber! Unless you’re an apprentice at Mike Bruno Electric, that is. It’s not shocking that they’re again voted the best because for nearly three decades (since 1993), they have been doing it right. They provide lighting fixture installation, lighting design, outdoor lighting, security systems, general repairs and more. They do it all on time and with professionalism, which is why, once again, they’re in charge of the top spot.