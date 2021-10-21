Blink Optometry
217 Crossroads Blvd., Carmel 250-6999, blinkcarmel.com
This is the kind of eye doctor experience that feels complete – beyond asking you to read the tiny letters, don’t be surprised if Dr. Telma Barseghian or Dr. Trevor Fogg also remind you to eat more leafy greens or want to talk about the state of your retinas. Because keeping your eyes healthy is about a lot more than just reading the tiny letters, but a thoughtful and thorough doctor’s exam. If you do need glasses, there’s also a big selection of frames in the front, ranging from basic to cutting-edge designer concepts. And a team of thoughtful professionals will make you feel like a rockstar as you try them on, helping you see your way through the world in style.