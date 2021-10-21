Montage Medical Group
Various locations 624-5311, montagehealth.org
The mission of Montage Medical Group has always been to serve the community through quality primary care, even from its beginnings as Peninsula Primary Care in 2009, to coming into the Montage fold in 2016. Access to that care “is one of the important goals and the reason we exist,” says CEO Mark Carvalho, which is why they’re always on the lookout for good medical providers and staff to join the group. He says the practice continuously looks for ways to improve by setting benchmarks to meet, like improving how long it takes for new patents to be seen by providers. The group also uses patient surveys to gauge how they’re doing. The focus is on the patient experience and that was never more true than during the Covid-19 pandemic when the group’s doctors embraced telehealth and other flexible ways of treating patients, helping them with access to care while feeling safe.