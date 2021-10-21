Fleurs Du Soleil
598 Fremont St., Monterey 656-0455, fleursdusoleil.com
Fleurs Du Soleil moved recently to a new location and added a home décor and gifts boutique to complement customers’ “California Coastal lifestyle.” This floral design studio aspires to provide “a unique and natural sense of style to the local floral scene.” What began as a home studio is now one of the most prominent floral design shops on the Monterey Peninsula, specializing in extraordinary floral designs for weddings, events, businesses and daily florals. And let’s be real: Everyone needs more fresh flowers in their life.