P.M. Landscaping Service
2611 Garden Road, Monterey 324-0637, pmlandscapingmonterey.com
Part of what makes a great landscaper is a comprehensive view of a property and what needs to be added – plants, trees, walkways and lighting. Part of it is knowing what needs to be taken away – hauling away debris or fallen tree limbs and offering dumpster service. But an even bigger part of it is in the people and their follow-through, whether it’s one small residential project, a huge ranch or a prominent commercial client. P.M. Landscaping has a reputation for not just getting the job done, but a dedicated team. Owner Paolo Manca brings a taste for beautiful villas from his native Sardinia, Italy, and he’s been at it for 14 years; maintenance supervisors Janani Martinez and Daniel Garcia have been with P.M. for 20 years combined. They’re not going to put plants in the ground and forget about you, but they’ll stick with it until full bloom.