Trader Joe’s
570 Munras Ave., Monterey, 372-2010 1170 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove, 656-0180, traderjoes.com
There are no sales at Trader Joe’s. There are no coupons or membership cards. The grocery chain does not, like most large grocers, charge suppliers a fee for putting products on its shelves. Yet it somehow still has some of the best deals and interesting products as anywhere. Founded in 1967 in Pasadena, home to its flagship store, Trader Joe’s has since become a cultural phenomenon, and now has locations in 43 states. Locals are lucky to have two outposts in the county, but there’s certainly room for more.