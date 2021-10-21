Phill’s Barber Shop
610 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove 334-0698
For Phill Benson, a barber shop has to invoke a certain vibe, a certain ambiance. While corporate scissors offer a sterile and efficient operation, Benson’s harkens back to the barber shops of old, when the barber’s chair was a destination to be enjoyed, not a stop in between. “There are lots of places where you can get a haircut, but ultimately people here just kind of get it,” Benson says. “It’s that old-school Americana feel that reminds people of the stuff they grew up seeing.”