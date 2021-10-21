Pacific Grove Hardware
229 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove 646-9144
The small but mighty Pacific Grove Hardware wins this category year after year, thanks to friendly and knowledgeable service by its staff. Have a question about paint, a plumbing part or which tool to use? They know the answers. Need to find a handyman? They’ve got a list to share. And no wading through a giant parking lot and cavernous store only to hunt down someone who may or may not be able to help you. It’s a true throwback to small-town hardware stores where people are eager to help you find the right tool for the job.