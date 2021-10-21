NorCal Smoke Shop
765 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey 625-9021
One look at the inventory at NorCal Smoke illustrates how the habit of smoking tobacco and other herbs has become an increasingly sophisticated hobby. It’s not just about rolling your own, but if that’s your route they have an array of rolling papers, tobacco leaves and even CBD blunt wraps. The highlight is the selection of glass from simple but bright pipes to bongs that look more like art sculptures than something to smoke from. A new form of high culture.