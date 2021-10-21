Monterey Sports Center
301 E. Franklin St., Monterey 646-3730, monterey.org/city_facilities/monterey_sports_center
The city-owned Monterey Sports Center is a gem of the Monterey Peninsula, and offers just about everything one could reasonably expect to find in a gym, and more. It’s got a weight room and a cardio room, of course, but it also has a lap pool (grown-ups: don’t ignore the spiraling waterslide, it’s a great ride), a kid’s pool, several basketball courts, saunas, an outdoor sundeck and even a snack bar. There are also fitness classes for activities like yoga, barre, kettlebell, pilates, zumba and cycling, and for anyone not yet adept in the water, swim lessons. It’s a local hub that keeps the community healthier, and looking better, too.