International Market & Deli
580 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey 375-9451, internationalmarketanddeli.webs.com
Run by Iraqi-born owners Adil and Gloria Altamimi since 1991, International Market & Deli deserves attention as the best spot for reasonably priced delicacies from countries that stretch from Germany to India, with a special focus on the Middle East. That means spices in bulk for just a couple of dollars, and perhaps the best selection of inexpensive loose tea in Monterey County. Huge selection of olives, baklava, dairy and baked goods. If that was not enough, they also offer hot food, including shawarma, gyros and falafel platters that would please an Ottoman pasha.