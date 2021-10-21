Fourtané
Ocean and Lincoln, Carmel 624-4684, fourtane.com
If you want to look and feel like a rockstar, one way to get there is to practice for years and years. Another is to find a stunning piece of jewelry, something unique, the kind of piece that people cannot help but remark upon every time you wear it. Fourtané is filled with those types of pieces – vintage watches, lovingly restored, and one-of-a-kind estate pieces polished until the jewels gleam like new. Of course there are also new pieces, and thoughtful jewelers under the leadership of Master Jeweler Juan Da Silva who can make your own dream piece into reality. Whatever your taste, the team at Fourtané is serious about adding some sparkle to your life.