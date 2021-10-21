Sudz Cyber Laundry
709 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove 324-4920, sudzcyberlaundry.com
There is perhaps no bigger drag than doing your laundry in a boring laundromat – watching clothes dry is no more fun than watching paint dry, and is also more expensive. At Sudz, there are options: Three large TVs, offering 260 channels. Free Wi-Fi, magazines and books. And while you’re enjoying one of those things, there’s a free organic coffee and tea bar. The washing and drying equipment is also state-of-the-art, and customers don’t even need to bring in a bag of quarters to pay.