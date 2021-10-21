Fenton & Keller
2801 Highway 68, Monterey 373-7171, fentonkeller.com
Maybe finding a lawyer sounds like something you don’t want to deal with – think about it instead as finding a trusted adviser, aka finding the “right” lawyer. At Fenton & Keller, which specializes in services ranging from environmental to personal injury law and tax to employment law, it’s fair to say that you’re in good hands. This team of two dozen lawyers put their minds and experience together and can give you the advice and representation you need. Besides readers’ vote, they have another seal of approval: They’ve been at it for 65 years.