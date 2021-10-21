Raw Connection
26200 Carmel Rancho Blvd., Carmel 626-7555, therawconnection.com
It all started with changing the diet of her dogs. Sarah Adams, the owner of The Raw Connection, started feeding her Irish Wolfhounds a raw food diet, which transformed the life of her pup, Megan. In 2002 Adams started a home delivery business, and three years later, she opened her retail store, which sells healthy foods and other things for cats and dogs, and also offers dog training and food counseling services. “Our most important priority is education, teaching and helping our customers transition their dogs and cats to healthy diets,” Adams says. Pets (and their humans) say thank you.