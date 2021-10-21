Khaki’s
Carmel Plaza, Suite 104, Ocean and Junipero, Carmel 625-8106, khakisofcarmel.com
For the past 18 months, opportunities to step out looking snazzy have been few and far between. Fold in the fact that for many men a T-shirt, jeans and sneakers are de rigueur when it comes to fashion and that sweats and PJs are preferred threads for the Couch Times. But now that a job interview, a trip to the office or even an in-person first date is possible again, this longtime Carmel men’s haberdashery remains the go-to for designer digs from America and around the world. Add in their own house brand and the lost art of fine custom tailoring, and it’s easy to see why men in the know know Khaki’s.