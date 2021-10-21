Top Nails
596 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey 643-0697, topnailsmonterey.com
Top Nails isn’t merely about getting your nails or waxing done, it’s about “an experience that will stimulate your senses,” according to its website. That must be one reason why Weekly readers love it so much – that and the variety of classic and new techniques that make sure every customer is happy with the results, whether it’s for solid colors or intricate designs or just getting those Covid-era cuticles into a condition that enables you to present yourself in public.