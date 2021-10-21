Elroy’s Fine Foods
15 Soledad Drive, Monterey 373-3737, elroysfinefoods.com
The concept of Elroy’s, which opened during the pandemic in August 2020, is simple but profound and rare: A neighborhood market that emphasizes the neighborhood and aims to be as much a gathering place as a high-quality supplier of kitchen ingredients. Come to shop from one of the most well-appointed fresh produce sections around, and then stay to try an off-the-beaten-path natural wine at the in-store wine bar. “Our staff is super friendly to its customers,” co-owner Chloé Dolata says. “If you’re in the neighborhood and you come in, you’re going to be treated well.”