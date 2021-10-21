Grigg’s Nursery
9220 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel 626-0680, griggsnursery.com
Whether your garden is winning awards or you feel like connecting to the Earth by gardening as a meditation, Grigg’s will fertilize your plant-parent dreams. Want to plant a tree that will outlive you? Do you need hundreds of indoor plants so you can pretend to live in a jungle? Would you simply like to cultivate your own basil so you don’t have to settle for store-bought pesto? Grigg’s Nursery will help turn “brown thumbs” green and give “green thumbs” a blank canvas to create their masterpiece.