Midas
1543 Del Monte Blvd., Seaside, 264-8768 227 John St., Salinas, 296-2719 midas.com
Midas is a multinational corporation with over 2,000 locations in 13 countries. Charly Johnston, the owner of the Seaside and Salinas stores, knows it’s also a family business. He bought the shops from his uncle 17 years ago. His uncle bought it from a grandmother, who along with her then-husband, opened them in 1963. Charly also knows that just as for other small businesses, being part of the community and taking care of his staff are likely reasons he is a repeat winner. The fact that the local Midas stores do over 14,000 oil changes a year probably has something to do with it, too.