Earthbound Farm
7250 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel 625-6219, earthboundfarm.com
This California classic doesn’t cease to impress locals and visitors. The fruit and veggie stand is also a cafe and also serves as the front desk for Earthbound Farm, not to mention one of the most relaxing places for a low-key lunch with a great view. It always feels more like visiting family than going to a point of business; perhaps because they let you wander among herbs and flowers, proudly showing the work being done here, or inviting you to just to sit and soak it in on a sun-drenched bench.