Diggidy Dog
Ocean and Monte Verde, Carmel 625-1585, diggidydog.com
If Snoop Dogg’s dog needed the hook-up on the Peninsula, he’d come to Diggidy Dog. Luckily, if his reggae persona Snoop Lion needed something for his feline, they serve cats, too. Specializing in artisan pet supplies, dog and cat owners will find designer sweaters and jackets, plush beds and blankets and handmade toys. Even the treats are curated so that when your fluffy little baby is a good boy/girl, their rewards won’t be filled with artificial colors and dyes.