Pharmaca
570 Munras Ave., Unit 10, Monterey 333-0751, pharmacarx.com/pharmaca-integrative-pharmacy-monterey
Pharmaca wins Best Of year after year in large part because it offers services no other pharmacy around does. There’s a team of experienced health and wellness specialists, including a naturopathic physician on staff, at the ready to answer questions. Its pharmacists are able to secure hard-to-find medicines and work closely with physicians to create compound medicines tailored to special needs. The thread that connects the Pharmaca experience is great customer service. “Everyone here drives on that,” says Connie Cortez, market manager.