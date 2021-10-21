Seductions
639B Lighthouse Ave., Monterey 646-8329, seductionsonline.com
You’re both working from home. Your son is fighting with his sister over who’s hogging all the Wi-Fi speed and the last thing you’re thinking about is your after-hours activities. Seductions aims to inject some juice into your bandwidth. Their tastefully spicy shop invites you in to see what strikes your fancy. Trading in your yoga pants for some frilly things is a good start. Perusing their selection of lubricants and massage oils is getting warmer. Moving up to all things battery-operated and handheld certainly won’t hurt. Unless you’re into that sort of thing.