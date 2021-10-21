Spa On The Plaza
201 Alvarado St., Monterey 647-9000, spaontheplaza.com
It’s one thing to make the claim – Spa On The Plaza calls itself “Monterey’s first and finest spa” – and it’s another when readers back that up with their votes. And when the spa backs it up with a vast range of offerings. This spa, created by the owner Camille Malcom, offers more than 40 luxurious treatments (facials, massages, scrubs and wraps), a relaxing lounge, and comfortable locker rooms with steam rooms. Located at the Portola Hotel, the spa also has a top-of-the-line fitness center, outdoor whirlpool and pool area with poolside menu service.