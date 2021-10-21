Monterey Peninsula Power Sports
1020 Auto Center Parkway, Seaside 899-7433, sports-center.com
Before you can have the iconic moments of riding on Monterey County’s made-for-motorcycling scenic roads, you need to get the perfect bike. Monterey Peninsula Power Sports is the go-to place for power sports enthusiasts. Under new ownership for the past two-and-a-half years, the co-owner and brother tandem of Taylor and RJ Loesch have increased staffing on the service side and continued to strengthen the inventory. Offering a wide selection of well known motorcycle brands like Yamaha, Honda and Ducati, the Loesch brothers have also added new brands like KTM and Can-Am to add to their already impressive inventory of street bikes, dirt bikes, and e-bikes. Ride on.