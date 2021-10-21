Michael’s
A huge case of pandemic stir-crazy inspired you to take up sewing upcycled face masks. And then painting. And then decoupage. And then canning your own tomatoes. And then baking sourdough. It was only a matter of time before quilting, homemade Christmas ornaments and resin encased flower coasters joined the repertoire. Before you knew it you had permanent glitter spots, your own Etsy shop and your own parking space at Michael’s so you could do curbside pickup of paints and cake forms and fabrics.