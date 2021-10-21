Pacific Smog
2039 Del Monte Blvd., Seaside 899-8877, pacificsmog.com
Retaining employees for over 10 years and being voted the best by Weekly readers seven years in a row are good signs. Getting smogged is a hassle for drivers, but a necessary one that Pacific Smog makes painless. It’s a test-only facility with walk-in service for regular cars and trucks. With friendly and efficient staff, most appointments last as long as it takes to drink a cup of coffee. Once your vehicle has passed, they send a digital document straight to the DMV on your behalf.