Douglas Sunde
856 Munras Ave., Monterey 372-0200, drsunde.com
There could be a number of reasons why Weekly readers voted Dr. Douglas Sunde the best plastic surgeon in the county. Perhaps it’s partly due to his pedigree – for one, he graduated from the prestigious UC San Francisco medical school, and he’s also an adjunct professor at Stanford University, where he completed his residency. But Sunde thinks it’s about the people he serves and works with. “We have a great team of people, and they really care about the patients,” he says. But that formula works both ways: “I have the nicest group of patients.”