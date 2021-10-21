The BuzzPR
Far be it from the Weekly to tell a PR firm how to brand its business. But… The BuzzPR could easily be rebranded GoodKarma PR for its approach: They go 110-percent for clients, and cross-pollinate dozens of community-minded businesses with uplifting nonprofits, merging commerce and community benefit with virtually every event and press release. In short, they get it, and get results. While the firm enjoys coast-to-coast coverage, Monterey County point person Marci Bracco is as locally connected as anyone. “We are passionate about who we are and what we do and helping people, nonprofits and animals,” she says. Fun fact: Their squad of 20 staffers shares a team apartment in San Miguel de Allende that, as Bracco says, “Helps us remember about adventure, food and travel.” That’s the Best.