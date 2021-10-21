Carmel Realty Company
Dolores between 7th and 8th, Carmel 622-1000, carmelrealtycompany.com
No one could’ve predicted that this firm, founded over 100 years ago in 1913, would still be kicking it today. In fact, they continue to absolutely crush it. That’s the kind of experience you want behind a professional helping you through what may well be the biggest deal of your life. Specializing in sales and listings of high-end luxury properties all over the Peninsula, this solid team of dozens of professionals also offers vacation and long-term rentals, property management, commercial properties and estate management. They continue to do it all and that much practice can only make things more perfect.