Joy and Jen Jacobs
Keller Williams Coastal Estates 26135 Carmel Rancho Blvd., Suite F200, Carmel 622-6200, jacobsteamhomes.com
This experienced mother-daughter Realtor team, a perennial Best Of winner, is all about helping clients get what they want – whether that’s the right price, a quick sale or the perfect buyer. “I think it’s just having the perspective of treating people and deals in the way that you would want to be treated,” says Jen Jacobs, who joined her mom Joy in the business 18 years ago. Jen was attracted to the job as a way to be her own boss – plus it’s meaningful to be involved in the homebuying process. “It’s a fun job to help people find the house of their dreams,” she says.