Scudder Roofing / Scudder Solar
3342 Paul Davis Drive, Marina 373-7212, scudderroofing.com 384-3900, scuddersolar.com
It’s nice to work with a business that sets its compass to a set of core values. Pete Scudder, owner of Scudder Roofing and Scudder Solar, says his team aims to always “go the extra nine yards” for the customer and prioritizes its mantra: thriving team, customer first and community-minded. Scudder Roofing will celebrate 40 years in the business in 2022, while the solar company has been around for the last 15 years. Each handles both residential and commercial customers from here to Santa Cruz and San Benito counties.