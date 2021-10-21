Sea Harvest
100A The Crossroads, Carmel, 626-3626 598 Foam St., Monterey, 646-0547
This represents a two-course winner. Sea Harvest in Carmel deserves a Best Of on its own for its slightly fancified take on the family tradition. And Sea Harvest in Monterey can lay a claim to evolving the seafood counter-restaurant concept the double-header deploys with aplomb. Each is a place pescatarians should mark on their maps because Sea Harvest brings what’s among the best elements about living in this part of the world: family-run fish shops stocked by boats, often fresh off the bay that same day.